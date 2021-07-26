Indore

CISF Unit Indore airport start mega tree plantation drive, plants 250 saplings

By Staff Reporter

Indore: CISF Unit Indore airport began a Mega Tree Plantation Drive at Super Corridor area (around 2 km from unit lines) wherein a total of 250 saplings (75 Karanj, 45 Jamun, 65 Neem, 30 Ashoka and 35 Sheesham) were planted by CISF personnel, families and locals.

Despite incessant rains in the city today, a total of 121 persons (including 82 CISF personnel, 22 family members & 17 Civilians) participated with zeal and eagerness in this event. Deputy Commandant CISF Maninder Singh informed that this event is also being organized at all CISF units across the country with a plantation target of around 3 lakh saplings.

It is our social responsibility to make our planet greener and healthier for our future generations. Hence, such events are being organized on a massive scale by all CAPFs to address the environmental concerns," added Maninder Singh.

