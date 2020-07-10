CICSE Class 12 Result: Golchha Moulika of humanities stream tops in Indore

Indore: Sameer Raheja in Commerce stream, Moiz Shakruwala in Science stream and Moulika Golchha from Humanities stream are the city toppers in Indian School Certificate, i.e. class XII board examination conducted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE).

CISCE released the results for ISC and ICSE on Friday.

The board had managed to conduct exams for 61 subjects before the lockdown was imposed. These included 22 Indian languages and 9 foreign languages. The board had to cancel its pending exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by it.

CISCE has not declared a Merit list for either the ICSE or ISC Year 2020 examinations. In ISC exams, a total of 88,409 students appeared of which 85,611 were passed thus making a pass percentage of 96.82%.

For ISC, out of 4,515 candidates, the pass percentage for girls was 51.36 against 48.64 for boys out of total passing percentage. Hence, girls outshone boys in class XII.

Following are the topper of the city in different streams: