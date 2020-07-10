CICSE Class 12 Result: Golchha Moulika of humanities stream tops in Indore

Indore: Sameer Raheja in Commerce stream, Moiz Shakruwala in Science stream and Moulika Golchha from Humanities stream are the city toppers in Indian School Certificate, i.e. class XII board examination conducted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE).
CISCE released the results for ISC and ICSE on Friday.
The board had managed to conduct exams for 61 subjects before the lockdown was imposed. These included 22 Indian languages and 9 foreign languages. The board had to cancel its pending exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by it.
CISCE has not declared a Merit list for either the ICSE or ISC Year 2020 examinations. In ISC exams, a total of 88,409 students appeared of which 85,611 were passed thus making a pass percentage of 96.82%.
For ISC, out of 4,515 candidates, the pass percentage for girls was 51.36 against 48.64 for boys out of total passing percentage. Hence, girls outshone boys in class XII.
Following are the topper of the city in different streams:
Commerce Stream Toppers
90% - Sameer Raheja
89% - Asmi Patodi
86% - Siddharth Sharma
86.4% - Jumana Attar
84.25% - Burhannudin Molvi
Science Stream Toppers
93.2% - Moiz Shakruwala
93% - Shubhi Khandelwal & Charvi Marmat
92.5% - Neda S Warrier
90.25% - Faiza Agwan
86.8% - Insiya Modi
Humanities Stream Topper
95.25% - Moulika Golchha
How ISC marks were computed
1. Average of a candidate’s best three subject marks in the board examination: The average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects the candidate has appeared for in the board examination.
2. Subject Project & Practical Work: Total marks obtained by the candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject.
3. Percentage subject Project & Practical Work: Percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject. Note that it is the marks obtained for Project & Practical Work, expressed as a percentage
Apply for re-evaluation by July 16
CISCE says on its website that the accuracy of a subject grade awarded will be checked on request, in one or more subjects, provided that the Head of the School / candidate submits the application online. The button to apply online is available right underneath the 'Results' tab on its official website. The last date for application is 16 July.
