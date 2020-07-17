Choitharam, Niranjanpur veggie marts to be closed till Wednesday shoulder

From Monday, Jail Road and Sindhi Colony's market will be opened onthe principle of left-right following joint decision of SDM and CS.Our Staff ReporterIndore

Choithram fruit, vegetable, potato and onion mandis and vegetable market at Niranjanpur will be closed till July 22. On the other hand, markets at Jail Road and Sindhi Colony will remain open on the principle of left-right following joint decision of SDM and CSP.Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh issued Prohibitory orders under section 144 on Friday. Action will be taken against violators of orders issued under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

According to the order, the representatives of the market association of Jail Road and Sindhi Colony will give an undertaking in writing that 100% compliance of social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitization etc. will be done. According to the decision of SDM-CSP of the areas on the principle of left-right, shops can be operational. If there is excessive congestion and violation of conditions in these shops and areas, the SDM and CSP will have the authority to close the market. Remaining orders and discounts given from time to time will remain in force.