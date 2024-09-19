Child Sleeping On Temple Platform Concerns People In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People were concerned after seeing a child sleeping on the platform of a small temple during tableaux procession on Anant Chaturdashi late on Tuesday. Police also reached there and found the parents of the child in the area.

Eventually, an acquaintance of the child’s parents reached there and identified him. Later, the child was safely handed over to his parents.

The child, aged between four and five years, was found sleeping on Bhairav temple’s platform near River Side Road around 1 am. There was a huge footfall due to the procession of tableaux.

Read Also Two Kill Selves In Separate Incidents In MP's Indore

Some people spotted the child sleeping there and tried to wake him up but the child was fast asleep. Meanwhile, women’s police station in-charge Koushalya Chouhan along with her team reached there and began searching for the child’s parents in the area. Seeing the child sleeping alone, the police swung into action and called officials of Central Kotwali police station. The police also tried to wake up the child.

Senior officials were also informed about the child as he was looking like a girl. Then, a woman along with a man reached there when the former identified the child. She informed the police that her parents are her acquaintances. Later, a police official took the child with the woman and handed over the child safely to them. The parents informed the police that they slept at a place when their child went far away and could have slept at the temple’s platform being tired.