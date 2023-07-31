Chhattisgarh Youth Kills Self In Ujjain

The Deceased Purushottam | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Chhattisgarh committed suicide by jumping from the top floor of a hotel located at Mahakal police station area here on Saturday night.

The police said that Purushottam, a resident of Nawagarh in Chhattisgarh, committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of Hotel Shagun. He had come to Ujjain for Mahakal Darshan along with the son of his maternal uncle and other companions.

One of the deceased friends said that they reached Ujjain on Saturday. Everyone had darshan of Mahakal at 8 pm. When they came out, Purushottam had gone somewhere. So they called him but he didn’t pick up the phone.

After this, without him, all four of them had food in the restaurant at Mahakal area and came back to the hotel. The hotel room’s key was with Purushottam but he did not reach there. He came after half-an-hour. On this, everyone shouted at him and said that because of him they were standing outside the hotel.

Later Purushottam got angry at his companions for having food without him. Under a fit of rage he tore his clothes and prepared to jump from the roof. He was stopped at first but later he jumped off the roof. He was taken to the district hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

