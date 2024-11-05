Chhath Pooja 2024: Four-Day Chhath Mahaparv Begins With 'Nahay-Khay' Ritual; Devotees Cook Sattvik Meals

Chhath Pooja 2024: Four-Day Chhath Mahaparv Begins With 'Nahay-Khay' Ritual | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Chhath Mahaparv began with the 'Nahay-Khay' ritual on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh, just like other states.

Devotees cleaned their homes and took a holy bath for complete purity and piousness. On the first day of Chhath Pooja, those who are going to observe the fast, consume a ‘Sattvik’ meal prepared sans garlic and onions.

For the Sattvik meal the devotees cook Lauki (bottle gourd) ki sabzi / curry, Chana Dal (chickpea lentils), and Rice on traditional handmade earthen stoves and consume the meal with utmost sanctity to begin their fasts. Thus, the Chhath Mahaparv officially commenced today with the Nahay-Khay ritual.

People preparing ghats for the pooja on Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya

Lauki must for the first day of Chhath Pooja

Sushma Jha, a resident of Dream City in Indore, mentioned that the tradition of eating Lauki and rice on the day of Nahay-Khay has been a part of the Chhath fasting ritual from the very beginning.

While women prepare the sacred prasad for Chhath pooja, men go to the ghats to clean their spots for the pooja before every Arghya. | Mahesh Vishwakarma

Lauki is a must vegetable for the day as it is considered as Sattvik (pure). It also has scientific reasons like it is easily digestible and contains a good amount of water. Eating the Lauki helps sustain energy and hydration in the body for a long time. Hence, the Chhath fast begins with the consumption of this very vegetable and rice on the first day.