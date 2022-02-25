Chhatarpur: Cops work out murder, arrest four culprits

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajnagar police on Friday claimed to have arrested four persons in connection with a murder committed on February 22.

Superintendent of police Sachin Sharma, additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh said how the murder had been committed.

An old enmity led to the murder of the 32-year-old man Ravi Chourasia, they said.

Ravi was running peppermint plant in Garhimanlra area, where a 28-year-old youth Rajbahadur Kushwaha and resident of the Gourari area under Maharajpur police station, was working as an assistant.

Rajbahadur who had a dispute with Ravi over money a year ago also beat up the latter.

The issue was settled and Rajbahadur began to work at the plant again. On the pretext of teaching car driving to Ravi, Rajbabadur took him to the Rajnagar area where he murdered Ravi with the help of his relatives.

When Rajbahadur was carrying Raviís body to Kutni Dam in a vehicle, it went out of order on the way.

Rajbahadur called another relative Mangaldeen who brought another vehicle to the spot to carry the body which they threw into a drain at Ghodapurwa village.

They sprinkled petrol on the body and set it aflame to destroy evidence, and escaped.

On the grounds of the statements of the family members of Ravi and with the help of cyber cell, the police suspected the hands of Rajbahadur in the murder.

When the police questioned Rajbahadur he confessed to having committed the crime.

The police also arrested three other culprits: Balkishan, Lakhan and Mangaldeen and confiscated the vehicles used to commit the crime.

