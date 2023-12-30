Cheers: E-visa Facility Activated At DABH Airport Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the year slowly comes to an end there is cheerful news for international passengers of the region. Following a long wait of over one and a half years, the Electronic Visa (E-visa) facility was activated at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Friday. The visas in hard copy will also be valid as usual.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed the media here on Friday that the local airport administration has received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Since the software-based facility was ready, it was smoothly activated on Friday itself proving to be a boon for passengers arriving directly at the city airport on an international flight carrying the e-visa.

Earlier, it was mandatory to have a physical copy of the visa while reaching the city airport. In this context, MP Lalwani had written a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs following which the e-visa facility has been approved.

'There have been as many as 8 occasions in the past 2 years when passengers had reached the city airport directly with an e-visa and in the absence of the e-visa facility they had to face many problems.

MP Lalwani had demanded for implementation of e-visa in several meetings and raised this issue by writing a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs.

TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), said that this facility is very beneficial for business class people whose journeys are often scheduled at the eleventh hour. They can apply for the visa online and get the e-visa in the meantime. The city airport is the only airport in the state, from where flights for Dubai take off once a week on Thursday night and two days for Sharjah on Saturday and Monday night. The flights are operated by Air India Express.

Free Press raised the issue

Free Press had raised the issue of the absence of approval from MHA on e-visa prominently in its May 4, 2022 edition. By that date, the basic infrastructure required for an e-visa facility was ready and awaiting MHA nod. As many as 8 passengers arriving from Dubai carrying e-visa had been returned from the airport.