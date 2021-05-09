Ujjain: Cheer spreads in Covid-19 ward as corona patient gives birth to baby on Mother’s Day

.

Ujjain: Tug of war between life and death hounds the patients in Covid-19 ward on a daily basis, however, they were up for a pleasant surprise on Mother’s Day.

The news of the birth of a baby spread cheer among the medics and the corona patients at RD Gardi Medical College Hospital (RDGMCH) here on Sunday.

A 20-year-old pregnant woman was admitted to RDGMCH in a critical condition after testing positibe for corona.

Due to the critical condition of the woman, she has been placed on the ventilator machine.

The woman gave birth to a healthy baby on Sunday morning.

Nodal officer Dr Sudhakar Vaidya said that excitement and liveliness prevailed in the atmosphere in the hospital after the arrival of the child.

The patients were upbeat on the blossoming of new life in the grim situation ushered by the second wave of corona.

Both the child and his mother are out of danger, said a doctor.