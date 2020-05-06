Checking intesifies at Indore borders to prevent liquor smuggling

State Excise Department has deployed teams at the exit points of the city to prevent people from carrying liquor into the city from other districts where shops were opened on Wednesday. The excise officials carried out checking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers throughout the day and in the evening they caught two men on the bypass carrying country-made liquor on a scooter.

Assistant excise commissioner Raj Narayan Soni said that 13 teams have been deployed along the city borders like Indore-Dewas Bypass road, Dhar Road etc. The teams have launched a checking drive to prevent people from carrying liquor into the city from neighbouring districts. The cars without a pass were stopped by the excise officials and checked. No one was found with liquor during the day. In the evening, officials caught two men carrying liquor from Pithampur on a scooter. They seized 12 quarters of country-made liquor from them and the accused were booked under Section 34 (1) of Excise Act.

In another action, a man coming from Mhow fled leaving his bike on the spot after seeing the excise officials. The officials have recovered 11 quarters of country-made liquor from his bike. The bike was seized and a case has been registered against the accused who is being traced.