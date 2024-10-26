 CHC Lacks Boundary Wall, Putting Patients' Lives At Risk In MP's Kasrawad
CHC Lacks Boundary Wall, Putting Patients' Lives At Risk In MP's Kasrawad

CHC Lacks Boundary Wall, Putting Patients' Lives At Risk In MP's Kasrawad

The health centre currently has only a wire boundary, which does little to shield patients.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 09:44 PM IST
article-image

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): The absence of a boundary wall at the community health centre (CHC) has raised serious concerns regarding the safety and security of patients, especially females.

As reported, women receiving treatment in the ward are often subjected to unwanted attention from passersby, including residents of the nearby Srinagar colony and schoolchildren. The health centre currently has only a wire boundary, which does little to shield patients.

article-image

Witnesses have noted that people frequently gather near the facility for criminal activity. Residents, including Gandhi Jain, Ankit Kawad and advocate Ashwin Joshi, have expressed their concerns about the lack of privacy and the noise pollution caused by passing vehicles and pedestrians.

Nagar panchayat president representative Rajendra Yadav stated, "I will discuss with the MLA. We will make a proposal soon for boundary wall." BMO Santosh Badole said, "Treatment of female patients and taking care of their privacy is our priority. We will send a proposal for the boundary wall soon." Rogi Kalyan Committee member Rajesh Badole, said, "This is a serious matter. I will discuss this issue in the meeting of the committee. Thieves and even stray cattle also have free access to the hospital."

