Chartered accountant Kirti Joshi becomes Chairman of CA Indore branch

Indore: The Executive committee of the Indore Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for the year 2021-2022 was formed on Thursday.

CA Kirti Joshi was elected as chaiman of CA Branch and CA Ankush Jain as Secretary. Alongside, CA Samkitti Bhandari assumed the post of Vice President, while CA Anand Jain became Treasurer and CA Gaurav Maheshwari was elected as the President of CICASA.

CA Harsh Firoda and CA Pankaj Shah will be executive members.

Newly appointed Chairman CA Kirti Joshi said that the Indore branch has the title of India's best branch and it will work with at least 50 new ideas to maintain its number one position. Not only programs for chartered accountants, financial awareness programs and investor awareness programs will also be undertaken for common traders and industries. The Indore branch will also make efforts to provide training and employment to at least 500 girls this year.