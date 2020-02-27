Charge up with Super Foods for exams

Indore: Eating healthy not only builds stronger kids but also smarter ones, as noted by several studies over the years. In a recent paper written by Michael L Anderson, Justin Gallagher, and Elizabeth Ramirez Ritchie, it reinforced that school students that contract with a healthier school-lunch vendor perform somewhat better on state tests.
During board exams, most students feel nervous and stressed. Good retention power can help students score well in most exams including mathematics, where they must remember formulae along with developing a good understanding of logic.
On similar lines, Dr Preeti Shukla, National Member of Indian Dietetic Association, shared diet guide for students attempting board examinations this year.
What is Super Food?
Food is capable and responsible for our memory power and we know that since ancient times. In today's era, these foods are also known as Super Foods.
Super Foods like walnuts, almonds, pistachio and raisins help to boost our brain power and is likely to help us tackle subjects like science, maths computer and programming. All these nuts are rich in vitamin C, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, zinc, magnesium and potassium.
These vitamins help to increase the adrenal hormone, which is also the stress-fighting hormones.
Food that favours writing skills
Language social science subjects demand lots of writing skills and explanation power. To help achieve the maximum scores in such subjects, it has been found that foods rich in proteins and fibre are most beneficial.
A typical exam diet whether it is for any subject should be rich in proteins nuts fresh fruits vegetables and Omega 3.
Never skip breakfast or indulge in fats!
One should follow a balanced diet schedule during the exam time and should not indulge in high-fat food which makes you feel lethargic and jittery. A typical menu plan for the exam should be like having or a cup of tea or coffee or milk with fresh fruit and nuts like almonds walnuts reasons and pistachio.
Students should avoid skipping breakfast because it is the most important meal. Your brain uses 20% of the glucose consumed in any meal though it is a very small organ so missing on a breakfast which was low in carbohydrates can make you feel dull and can negatively impact your retention power.
Balanced diet suggestions
Students going for exam time during the morning hours should make a point to have a wholesome breakfast. It is suggested to have milk, nuts, fruit and cereal. Cereal can include oats, poha, upma, any kind of besan cheela, moong dal cheela or 1 bowl of sprouts.
The lunch should also have a balanced proportion of protein in the form of dals and curd carbohydrates in the form of roti, rice, vegetables in salads and cooked type.
Emphasis should be on a balanced diet rather than indulging in any kind of high-fat junk food. In dinner also having a wholesome balanced diet will always allow you to have proper sleep and will positively impact the learning skills.
Use coffee wisely
Having lots of coffee to avoid sleep is not recommended. Consuming a lot of coffee may negatively impact brain functioning when writing the exam. Try to have at least 6 to 7 hours of sleep before the exam. A cup of coffee before going to the examination room will help you to stay awake to lift your mood and will positively impact your ability to score good marks.
