Charge up with Super Foods for exams

Indore: Eating healthy not only builds stronger kids but also smarter ones, as noted by several studies over the years. In a recent paper written by Michael L Anderson, Justin Gallagher, and Elizabeth Ramirez Ritchie, it reinforced that school students that contract with a healthier school-lunch vendor perform somewhat better on state tests.

During board exams, most students feel nervous and stressed. Good retention power can help students score well in most exams including mathematics, where they must remember formulae along with developing a good understanding of logic.

On similar lines, Dr Preeti Shukla, National Member of Indian Dietetic Association, shared diet guide for students attempting board examinations this year.

What is Super Food?

Food is capable and responsible for our memory power and we know that since ancient times. In today's era, these foods are also known as Super Foods.

Super Foods like walnuts, almonds, pistachio and raisins help to boost our brain power and is likely to help us tackle subjects like science, maths computer and programming. All these nuts are rich in vitamin C, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, zinc, magnesium and potassium.

These vitamins help to increase the adrenal hormone, which is also the stress-fighting hormones.