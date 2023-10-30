Chandrayaan Landed On Moon But, Rahulyaan Still To Take-Off: Rajnath

BJP’s national general secretary and Indore-1 candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya bows down to greet union defence minister Rajnath Singh at his office inauguration on Sunday. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Drawing an analogy between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chandrayaan 3, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that our lunar mission has achieved success but the Congress leader hasn’t got a political start.

“Our Chandrayaan 3 has landed on moon but ‘Rahulyaan’ still to take off,” said Singh while addressing the inauguration programme of the election office of BJP in Hansdas Math situated in assembly constituency-1.

“We are on the moon. India is the only country to each the south pole of the moon. Congress doesn't consider it a success. Their ‘Rahulyaan’ has neither launched properly nor landed.”

Singh said that he has come to Indore after 15 years and this time the purpose of his visit is to ask people to vote for Kailash Vijayvargiya who is the heartbeat of Indore. Praising Vijayvargiya Rajnath said he is a leader who has never been defeated in any electoral battle.

ANANDSHIVRE

He went on to say that whenever he comes to MP, he remembers Kushabhau Thakre , and other leaders. Reminding the people of the promises made by the BJP Singh talked about the abolition of Article 370 from Jammu Kashmir and the passing of the Citizenship Act.

He went on to say that the promise to build a Ram Temple at Ayodhya in 1984 has also been fulfilled and a grand Ram temple will be inaugurated there on January 22.

Talking about the progress of the state he said in 2001 the per capita income was Rs 11,718 and now it has increased to Rs 1,40,000. In the financial year 2024, the economic growth is 7.8% and the rate of growth of MP is higher than that of the nation as a whole.”

“Bharat is now not weak and Bharat will become world’s most powerful country. Earlier world did not take India seriously but now the world hears us. American President Biden also considers India as powerful country,” said Singh.

