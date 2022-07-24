e-Paper Get App

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar: 'Youth and children of city should take inspiration from Azad'

Azad remembered on birth anniversary; District collector Raghavendra Singh Tomar, and superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh also paid homage to Azad.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): On the 116th birth anniversary of the beloved freedom fighter of the city, Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, a grand Tricolour Yatra was organised from the bus stand to Azad Smriti Mandir and back.

The chief guest Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon Cabinet Minister of Madhya Pradesh in charge of the district, Jobat MLA Sulochana Rawat, Alirajpur MLA Mukesh Patel, MP representative and former MLA Madhounsingh Davar Jobat led the programme in Azad courtyard located at the bus stand.

The chief guest of the programme, Dattigaon said that the people of the city are fortunate to have taken birth in the holy land.

The youth and children of the city should take inspiration from the martyr.

In the programme, drama, song, poetry presentation and dance were presented by school students. A short drama on saving electricity and energy conservation was presented by the Department of Energy Development.

A photo exhibition on the life of Azad was organised by the Department of Culture, Bhopal in the courtyard. The slogans of independence were presented by Swaraj Sansthan. The programme was organised by district panchayat CEO Sanskriti Jain, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar SDM Kiran Anjana, tehsildar Jitendra Singh Tomar, Vinod Kumar Kori, BRC RajendraBairagi under the guidance of district Collector Raghvendra Singh Tomar. In the programme, school students, dignitaries, public representatives of the city, journalists and employees and officers of all departments were present.

article-image

