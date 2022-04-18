Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar: Shiv Shakti Mahila Mandal organises week-long Shiv Mahapuran programme

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A week-long Shiv Mahapuran programme organised by Shiv Shakti Mahila Mandal was concluded with Purna Ahuti at the Town Hall premises on Sunday. Thousands of devotees participated in the religious ritual held in presence of Pandit Shiv Guru Sharma.

Delivering discourse to the devotees, Pandit Sharma told the importance of religion in human life, how Hindu religion had always been tolerant and tolerance was taught in Hinduism. Pandit Shiv Guru said, “In life, remember two sutras, first, don't expect anything from anyone in life and second don't hurt anyone because of yourself otherwise you will get nothing in life except suffering.”

On the last day of the programme, Pandit Sharma informed in detail about the twelve Jyotirlingas under the Shiva Mahapuran. “Mahakal's city Ujjain is the only such pilgrimage where all the worship deeds of Hindu religion are performed according to the scriptures,” Pandit Sharma said. In the end, the Rudraksh was distributed among the devotees.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:59 PM IST