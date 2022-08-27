Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar: Paryushan being celebrated with religious fervour

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Paryushan Mahaparv is one of the most significant festivals celebrated among the Jain community. The ten-day long ‘Paryushan Parva’ of the Jain community is being celebrated with great religious fervour here at Shree Suvidhi Jain temple located in Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar.

Beginning on the fourth day of Paryushan, members carried out a procession ceremonially through the streets, sprinkled water in its path along the way, purifying the entire town and later performed Ashtaprakari Poojan and read Kalpa Sutra, a scripture which recounts the life of Mahavira, followed by the story of his birth, life and libration. It recounts the lives of other Tirthankaras and rules of Paryushan. It is the time when members focus on spiritual upliftment, self-purification, deeper understanding of religion and the pursuit of salvation.