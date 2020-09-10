Chance for domestic tourism to shine: Experts

Indore: With international flights cancelled due to Covid-19, domestic tourism would be the natural choice of tourists and the stakeholders should be ready for this, said experts at a webinar on the tourism industry organised to the 15th Foundation Day of MP and CG Chapter of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI).

The prominent people who attended the webinar were Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism, MP Shankar Lalwani, Jyoti Mayal President, TAAI, Shiv Shekar Shukla, Principal Secretary MP Tourism Department and Aryama Sanyal, Director Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Indore.

Minister Thakur and Principal Secretary Shukla said that domestic tourism has ample opportunity to promote itself by proper branding.

Airport Director Sanyal informed that the number of domestic flights is increasing continuously and thus reaching tourist destinations quickly is not a problem. She expressed hope that the number of flight movements will cross over 100 a day from the airport.

Hamendra Singh Jadon, Chairman of MP Chapter said that travel partners are working to promote domestic tourism.