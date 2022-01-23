Chain snatcher held from Khandwa

Indore

A youth was arrested on Sunday from Khandwa in connection with a chain-snatching incident in Juni Indore area. The accused had allegedly committed the crime on a stolen bike. He confessed to committing two more similar incidents in the city. He is being questioned further.

Additional DCP Prashant Choubey said that a woman, who was returning from a function, was robbed of her gold chain in Sindhi Colony on January 17. A youth came from the rear side on a bike pushed the woman and fled after snatching her gold chain.

A team was formed to trace the chain snatcher. More than 100 CCTVs installed near the spot and other places in the city were examined. During the investigation, the police team got the location of the accused in Khandwa. The police team gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest him from Khandwa.

A part of the gold chain and a stolen bike were recovered from the accused. He had stolen a bike from the Juni Indore area a few days before committing the crime. He confessed to committing similar incidents in Bhanwarkuan and Annapurna area of the city.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:46 PM IST