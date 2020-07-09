CGST notice seeking physical presence irks tax consultants

Indore: Even after providing necessary documents online, in these trying times, CGST’s (audit wing) notice to tax consultants asking them to be present (physically) to get documents verified to finalise audits has irked them.

Flaying the notice, they have also questioned the need of going hyper on digital submission of proof when such notices are imposed on them.

Protesting the move, Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) has handed over a memorandum to CGST Commissioner (Audit) on Wednesday.

TPA has strength of more than 600 professionals, comprising advocates, chartered accountants and tax practitioners who regularly visit the department to settle various problems faced by assesses.

TPA president CA Manoj Gupta and secretary CA Krishna Garg said at a time when the whole country is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, traders and professionals are working under strict guidelines and with limited manpower. Moreover, social distancing is in vogue and most meetings are done virtually, such a notice asking their physical presence can be hazardous.

They said, “We are of the view that this is an ideal time to

experiment and deploy new tools to avoid physical appearance for tax

assessment. Even Income tax department prior to this pandemic, had

implemented E-assessment system. So a tax payer or consultant

has to submit information online and no physical appearance is

required. Similarly, the Supreme Court of India has also started

digital hearing.”

CA Gupta and Garg said, “We have requested CGST Commissioner

(audit) to introduce e- assessment at least for the next six months and no one should be asked to make physical appearance.”