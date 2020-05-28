CBSE to grant permission to students to appear in remaining exams from their home districts

Indore

Following the dilemma of boarder and hosteler students shared by Free Press, Central Board of Secondary Education followed in the footsteps of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) and announced that the students will be allowed to give the remaining examinations in their hometowns and need not travel to their examination centers.

Official notification in this regards would be issued in June first week, as per CBSE’s announcement. “It has come to the notice that due to closure of schools and spread of COVID-19 and lockdown, some students are now not present at the stations from where they were appearing in examinations prior to postponement of the examination and it would be difficult for them to appear in the remaining scheduled examination from their preassigned examination centers,” the board said.

Keeping in view the situation, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi announced that students who went back to their home states/districts can inform their schools of their location and will be permitted to write exams from the district where they currently are.

“In the 1st week of June, they will be informed about their newly assigned examination center,” CBSE said.

Parents expressed gratitude on social media to the board quoting how it would save them and their kids from risking their lives in travelling to COVID-19 hotspots. Some students also raised concerns about possible examination centers in their districts.

As per board’s announcement, the process and all possible considerations about shifting examination center for boarders and hostelers would be taken in the first week of June. Board is still working on the process of conducting pending board examinations in July.

For all India, board examination of class XII board are pending. Pending examinations of class X board for North-East Delhi students will also be conducted during the same time, as per board instructions.