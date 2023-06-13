CBSE Regional Level Conference: It’s Time To Implement NEP, Teachers Ready To Adapt, Says CBSE official

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It’s high time to implement National Education Policy (NEP), and there is little room for discussions afresh, said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regional officer Vikas Agrawal in Indore on Monday. He was speaking during CBSE Regional Level Conference organised by Indore Sahodaya Schools Complex at Daly College on Monday.

“NEP 2020 is in implementation phase and teachers are ready to adapt now,” Agrawal said. He addressed school principals, teachers and parents during the day-long conference.

Explaining the focus area of education in upcoming G20 summit in September in New Delhi, he said, “India's G20 presidency will focus on four priority areas, including issues of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Tech-enabled Learning, the Future of Work, and Research and Innovation Collaboration.”

Agrawal discussed the expectations from participants during the conference. “With digitalisation, we have to provide universal quality education, financing, partnerships for education, and ensure international cooperation,” he added.

Expressing gratitude towards Indore and the schools complex, Agrawal said, “In a very short time, the city organised the conference in the best possible way.

Indore is indeed a glittering star of Madhya Pradesh.” Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani discussed G20 and said, “India’s G20 presidency theme for G20 is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth. One Family. One Future.’

With research in mind, a research journal would be created for school students in collaboration with all schools of Indore. Dr Gunmeet Bindra, host school’s principal, will coordinate and assemble the journal. In the highlight of her address, Bindra said, “Teachers who are replaced by technology, deserved to be replaced.”

Quoting the importance of leveraging technology and working to build strong foundations, Sahodaya’s chairperson Isabel Swamy said, “Today, we must leverage technology to enhance quality of education, otherwise, our students will lag behind.” She urged teachers to teachers to come together as builders of tomorrow and act as catalyst for achieving goals and connecting with other G20 nations.

More than 5 crore students lack basic literacy skills and hence, cannot read or write in India. Stating this, an educationist and researcher Upinder Dhar discussed the three parts of the conference majorly focusing on FLN and NEP.

“India has over 97 lakh teachers and about 26.5 crore school students now, which shows that there is still faith in education,” Dhar said. He added that enrolment in schools increased by 0.75 percent in year-over-year analysis since introduction of NEP.