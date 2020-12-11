CBSE Board Examinations: December 12 last date to make the registration changes; Click here for details www.cbse.nic.in

Indore: Students of class IX and XI, who are registering for board examinations 2021-22, have the last chance to check for their details in the registration. The last date for making corrections in the details of registration is December 12, i.e. Saturday.

Following are the essentials that CBSE students must verify and make necessary corrections via the school:

· Spelling of name of student//father/mother/Guardian is correct.

· Date of Birth is correct and verified by requisite records.

· Subject combinations are correct and as per Scheme of Studies.

· Subject codes should be chosen carefully and especially in the following subjects, codes be chosen correctly:

· For CBSE class X board exam: Hindi – A (002), Hindi – B (085), Urdu A(003), Urdu B(303), Mathematics Standard(041), Mathematics Basic(241).

· For CBSE class X board exam: Hindi Core (302), Hindi Elective (002), English Core (301), English Elective (001) Sanskrit Core(322), Sanskrit Elective(022), Urdu Core(303), Urdu Elective(003).

· Students must be careful in choosing the Mathematics level. They should discuss and understand the clear implications of choosing different levels of Math from their mentors.