CBI to probe honey trap case? Verdict reserved

Indore: Will CBI probe into the infamous honey trap case involving senior bureaucrats and politicians? This will be known when the verdict on petitions filed in the case is delivered by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla on Tuesday completed hearing into the case and reserved the verdict. Total five petitions were filed in the case, including one by Union of India.
The petitioners are demanding CBI inquiry into the honey trap case which came to fore last year when the then superintendent engineer at Indore Municipal Corporation Harbhajan Singh lodged a police complaint claiming that he was being blackmailed on the basis of some of his objectionable video clips. The blackmailers were demanding Rs 3 cr, he said in his complaint.
Later, police investigation revealed the involvement of senior bureaucrats and politicians in the case. The state government formed a special investigation team but the petitions moved HC seeking CBI probe as senior bureaucrats and politicians were involved in the case.
On Tuesday, the court heard petitioners and others and reserved the verdict in the case. However, the court allowed the petitioners and others to give in writing, if still they wish to inform the court about the case.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)