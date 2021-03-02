CBI raids places in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh in coal pilferage case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted search operations at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in connection with an alleged illegal coal mining and transportation case in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of West Bengal, sources said.

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI raided premises of people in the two states, who it suspected have links with Anup Majee alias Lala, the prime accused in the case, sources in the investigating agency said here.

Majee, the director of a company engaged in purchase and sale of the dry fuel, has been evading arrest. The CBI has also issued a look-out notice against him.

CBI sources said that the agency is keeping a close watch on businessmen who have a close connection with Majee.