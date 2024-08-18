 Caught On Cam: Woman Reaches Jewellery Shop, Steals Necklace In Indore
Two women seen in CCTV, one of them committed theft after covering the bag of customer  

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Caught On Cam: Woman Reaches Jewellery Shop, Steals Necklace In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against two unidentified women for stealing gold necklace after cutting the purse of another woman customer at the shop of a bullion trader in Sarafa area, police said on Saturday. The incident was captured on CCTV installed in the shop in which a woman was seen taking out a sharp object like a blade from her mouth and stealing the necklace after covering the bag of the complainant with her stole.  

According to the police, Mayuri Sen, a resident of Juni Indore area has lodged a complaint that she had visited Chayan Jewellers in Chhota Sarafa to buy some ornaments. She was choosing the ornaments sitting on the floor when one of the two women sitting behind her cut her purse using a blade and managed to steal her gold necklace.  

article-image

In the CCTV, two women were seen sitting behind the complainant. One of them took out an object like a blade and covered the bag of the complainant with her stole and committed theft. The complainant came to know about the incident when she found her bag torn. After knowing about the incident, the shop owner checked the CCTV and later the police were informed. Police are checking CCTVs located at other places to identify the woman. Police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.

