CAUGHT ON CAM: Indore Man Hits Street Dog Mercilessly With Stick, Drags It By Limb

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man Hits Dog With Stick Leaving It Unconscious, Drags It By Limb; CCTV Footage Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An inhumane incident was reported in Indore, where a man was spotted thrashing a street dog on Tuesday late night. The incident was reported at city’s Aerodrome area, and was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The video shows the accused dragging the innocent dog and hitting with stick on his head.

Netizens and animal welfare organisations like People For Animal (PFA) have slammed the viral video and demanded strict action against the accused.

In the video, it can be seen that the man is hitting the dog hard and mercilessly after which it falls down on the road lifelessly. He doesn’t stop there, he even drags the dog to some distance and throws it on the road. He only stops after a woman comes to him and confronts him about his wrongdoing. After this the man left the dog and ran away.

The matter is said to pertain from Indore’s Aerodrome area. As soon as the CCTV footage came to light, Priyanshu Jain, president to an animal welfare organisation - People for Animals, Indore unit, lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night.

With a video as evidence, a complaint has been registered against an unidentified person in Nariman Point Chhota Bangarda under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The officials have assured a thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate action against the culprit.