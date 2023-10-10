CATCH EM YOUNG: 94,018 Indoreans Will Cast Vote For The First Time

Indore collector Dr Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the roll-out of the poll plan of the state Assembly election by the election commission of India (ECI) on Monday, the festival of democracy has knocked the doors of voters. 94,018 young voters will exercise their franchise for the first time in this election, as they belong to the age group of 18 to 19 years. Interestingly, 31,512 voters of 80 plus age will get the benefit of casting their votes from home through postal ballet.

After rolling out the poll plan of the state by ECI on Monday afternoon, district election officer and collector Dr Ilayaraja T informed media on the evening about poll preparations being achieved in the district and ways and measures being taken-up for strict implementation of the model code of conduct in the district. He shared the crucial figures related to all types of voters, polling booths and polling preparations.

There are a total of 2,486 polling booths in the district. Dr Ilayaraja briefed about the guidelines of MCC. He said that the guidelines will be followed in the implementation of government schemes. Initiatives are being taken up to withdraw protocol and government facilities availed to elected representatives.

He said that effective measures are being taken-up to stop the use of all kinds of unfair means with the help of police, excise, GST and Income Tax (IT) department. Even people can lodge their complaint on C-Vigil app. The complaints will be resolved as per the guideline of ECI. Very soon the whole set-up will start its normal functions in the district.

