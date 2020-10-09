Cases of panic attack, anxiety go up by 50% in lockdown phase, says expert

Indore: A one-to-one interaction seminar was organised on the occasion of World Mental Health Day by clinical psychologist, Dr Sanjeev Tripathi, at Amarvilas Hotel on Friday. Dr Tripathi answered queries of the presentees and addressed the impact of Covid-19 crisis on the mental health of the people.

He said that the Covid-19 crisis has mainly impacted on the health of kids. The frustration and aggression has increased among them. Children also turned stubborn and less attentive towards studies.

Talking on the impact of Covid-19 crisis on adults, Dr Tripathi said the cases of panic attack, anxiety and phobias have increased up to 50 per cent in the lockdown phase. Similarly, online counselling and psychotherapy have increased up to 5 per cent. The main reason behind such a heavy impact is fall of the economy leading to loss in business as well as many were removed from jobs which has affected a lot on the people's mental health.

Dr Tripathi said the best solution for such problems is sharing of problems which will give little relief to people suffering from mental health problems. For children’s aggression and other issues, he suggested elders and family members should spend time with them and should try to know the child mentality.

A recent survey in the country conducted by the institutions working for mental health have found that the number of patients suffering from mental illness increased by 80 to 90 per cent in the Covid-19 era. Psychologist and CBT specialist, Dr Ishina Choudhary shared tips and problems in a webinar held on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

Symptoms of person suffering mental health issues

- Being sad for a long time. Try to be alone

- Change in eating and sleeping habits

- Irritation

- Anxiety

- Decreased concentration

Solution for person suffering mental health issues

- Try to talk to person

- Try to provide comfort zone

- Create positive aura around the person

- If issues get serious immediately consult to mental therapist and specialist