Case of misuse of funds: SIT visits NBA office in Badnawar, serves notice

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team of police from Barwani district visited Narmada Bachao Andolan office in connection with a case of fraud registered on Narmada Navnirman Trust and had a discussion with the workers who were present there. It gathered crucial information and also served a notice to present the required documents in the sub-divisional officerís office on the stipulated date.

Earlier, on July 9, one Pritamraj Badole, a resident of Rajpur village had filed his complaint accusing NBA leader Patkar and others of misusing funds meant for tribal kids to fuel anti-national activities. Following Badole's complaint, a case of cheating was registered here in Kotwali police station against Patkar and others associated with Narmada Navnirman Trust, an NGO. In view of the seriousness of the case, SP Deepak Kumar Shukla had constituted an SIT under the leadership of SDOP Rokhel Yadav and directed the investigation.

The SIT gathered information from the bank and Charity Commissioner's office in Mumbai. During the course of the investigation, the team has so far visited Nandurbar, Dhadgaon and Mumbai

According to the police officers, further action will depend on the opinion of financial experts.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Tomar of Narmada Bachao Andolan claimed all the allegations levelled against Patkar and others are baseless. Tomar said that the notice would be answered legally. He claimed that the audit takes place annually and they are ready to give all the answers since there is nothing to hide.