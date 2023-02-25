Case deadlines: Advocates stay away from work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bar Association members on Friday stayed away from work in protest against the High Court instructions for resolving cases by short-listing 25 cases each of civil and criminal suits which are pending for several years.

The association secretary, Ghanshyam Gupta, said the High Court had instructed that 25 cases shall be shortlisted and then these shall be disposed of within three months. In this way, the court was instructed to dispose of 100 cases a year. Cases pending for years would be considered in this module.

The strike was called by the Madhya Pradesh State Bar Association (Jabalpur) which was supported by the Indore Bar Association.

“We (the advocates) are facing several

problems with these instructions. Our clients are also inconvenienced as there is a risk of ‘injustice’ in judgment due to fast trials. Also, there’s no leniency in getting dates and advocates at times have to forgo family matters too,” said association member.

“The State Bar has initiated for us and

introduced some rules but later on it withdrew the same before their enforcement. The demands were for our protection and smoothness in our working through some leniency,” he said.

PROBLEMS FACED BY ADVOCATES

*On several occasions, hearing goes on till 8pm due to which advocates do not get adequate time to prepare for the next day

*Due to the three-month deadline, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get dates

*The focus of court is deviated on the listed pending cases due to which new cases or petitions are getting rejected or judgment on the same is getting delayed

*Due to such deadlines, advocates are stressed out

*Also there are attacks on advocates for which they demanded some rules and acts for protection

