Can clean Indore hit a four? Results today

Indore: Indoreans are keeping their fingers crossed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to declare Swachh Survekshan-2020 results at 11 am on Thursday.
Indore has been clinching the cleanest city tag for last three times in a row. Can it do for the fourth time?
“We are confident of securing the cleanest city title yet again given standards set by us in cleanliness and hygiene,” said Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Patil.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would see results of Swachh Survekshan-2020 along with former Indore Mayor Malini Gaud, collector Manish Singh, Pal and former IMC commissioner Asheesh Singh, who is currently Ujjain collector.
A total of 129 awards will be handed over to the top-performing cities and states in the programme, titled "Swachh Mahotsav".
The PM will also be interacting with select beneficiaries, swachhagrahis, and sanitisation workers under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), from different parts of the country through video conference, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
