 Camp Held Under Revenue Maha Abhiyan 2.0 In Jhabua
Camp Held Under Revenue Maha Abhiyan 2.0 In Jhabua

The process involves linking survey numbers of lands to Samagra IDs and Aadhaar cards on a portal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Jhabua tehsil office conducted eKYC of revenue lands under the Revenue Maha Abhiyan 2.0 | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Revenue Maha Abhiyan 2.0 initiative, the Jhabua tehsil office is conducting eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) of revenue lands in the city.

The process involves linking survey numbers of lands to Samagra IDs and Aadhaar cards on a portal. To facilitate this, camps are being organised in various wards of the city. On Wednesday, a camp was held in ward number 18, where landowners provided their survey numbers, Aadhaar cards and Samagra IDs for eKYC. The camp, set up at the veterinary hospital premises, was inspected by Naib Tehsildar Namita Rathore.

According to in-charge Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar, this initiative is being carried out on the instructions of the revenue department to link all revenue lands, including houses, plots and agricultural lands, with eKYC, Samagra and Aadhaar on the portal.

