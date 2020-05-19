Call to home: Indore based businessman airlifts over 300 Australians back home from Delhi

Home coming has always been the greatest gift for anyone longing for it. The corona pandemic with itself brought the unprecedented consequences, hitting every face globally. Its straight hit targeted the ones living away from home. Ascending from migrant labourers to the ones stuck globally, grief goes plain.

In the stranded environment, few Australians were lucky enough to see their motherland amid lockdown. Indore origin businessman Amit Sharma, currently residing in Australia was no less than a guardian angel that helped in airlifting 300+ Australian passengers from Delhi to Sydney.