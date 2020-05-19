Call to home: Indore based businessman airlifts over 300 Australians back home from Delhi

Home coming has always been the greatest gift for anyone longing for it. The corona pandemic with itself brought the unprecedented consequences, hitting every face globally. Its straight hit targeted the ones living away from home. Ascending from migrant labourers to the ones stuck globally, grief goes plain.
In the stranded environment, few Australians were lucky enough to see their motherland amid lockdown. Indore origin businessman Amit Sharma, currently residing in Australia was no less than a guardian angel that helped in airlifting 300+ Australian passengers from Delhi to Sydney.
The citizens were stuck in India since March 25, 2020 due to the lockdown enforced in the country to control the outspread of COVID-19. As per the government guidelines and safety measures, all the passengers were kept in the quarantine. Sharma along with his team in Indore and Australia coordinated the whole process, collected a list of people stranded in different areas and gathered them in Delhi.
Citing few words on his deed, Sharma said, “Indore is a city that teaches us to be kind and empathetic. I can never forget my roots. Wanted to do least from my side what I could. I will never step back in serving the humanity”
