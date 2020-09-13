By-polls to decide future of MP: Former CM Kamal Nath

Indore: Blowing the bugle for by-polls in Sanwer, former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath on Sunday targeted BJP for increasing unemployment and not compensating farmers even after their crops were ruined.

Addressing a rally at Arjun Barod of Sanwer in support of Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’, Kamal Nath said, “We made the government through votes but BJP and Shivraj made the government with votes. I appeal to the people of the state to support the truth as this by-polls is no ordinary election but it will decide the future of Madhya Pradesh.”

He said that his government stayed in power for 15 months but he got the chance to work only for 11.5 months due to the model code of conduct.

“When I came into power, BJP had left the state number one in unemployment and crime against women. We had shown in 15 months that how the development of the state can be done. But, I did make a mistake by striking against mafias and contamination,” he said.

Nath also added that he never believed in hype but in doing things. “Shivraj is doing the politics of announcement and creating hype which is very easy, but I believe in doing. We waived farmers’ loans, decreased electricity bill’s burden on people’s pocket and provided compensation to farmers without survey but the condition is totally different now in BJP rule.”