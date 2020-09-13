By-polls to decide future of MP: Former CM Kamal Nath

Indore: Blowing the bugle for by-polls in Sanwer, former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath on Sunday targeted BJP for increasing unemployment and not compensating farmers even after their crops were ruined.
Addressing a rally at Arjun Barod of Sanwer in support of Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’, Kamal Nath said, “We made the government through votes but BJP and Shivraj made the government with votes. I appeal to the people of the state to support the truth as this by-polls is no ordinary election but it will decide the future of Madhya Pradesh.”
He said that his government stayed in power for 15 months but he got the chance to work only for 11.5 months due to the model code of conduct.
“When I came into power, BJP had left the state number one in unemployment and crime against women. We had shown in 15 months that how the development of the state can be done. But, I did make a mistake by striking against mafias and contamination,” he said.
Nath also added that he never believed in hype but in doing things. “Shivraj is doing the politics of announcement and creating hype which is very easy, but I believe in doing. We waived farmers’ loans, decreased electricity bill’s burden on people’s pocket and provided compensation to farmers without survey but the condition is totally different now in BJP rule.”
The former chief minister also warned the bureaucrats and officials by saying that those working as BJP agents should be cautious as he will see them on coming back to power again.
State media in-charge Jitu Patwari too targeted BJP and its candidate in Sanwer Tulsi Silawat and said that he had betrayed the people of Sanwer and now its people turn to teach them a lesson by sending him home.
Earlier, Nath also met some farmers in their farms and discussed ruined crops. He also asked the farmers about getting compensation and survey of the crops.
Kamal Nath, Guddu didn’t wear mask
The district administration had given permission to the rally with conditions that wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitizers was mandatory, but former chief minister Kamal Nath and the party’s candidate Guddu didn't wear masks while sitting on the stage. Nath didn’t wear mask for the entire programme and even while meeting people.
Social distancing goes for toss
Neither the activists nor the leaders followed social distancing norms during the rally. Even the stage of the programme was full of Congress leaders and activists. Similar was the situation on the ground where activists were standing close to each other and many didn’t even wear masks.
Traffic jam was also seen on AB Road for one kilometer from the rally’s venue as the Congress activists parked their vehicles haphazardly on the roadside.
