Businesses owned by women entrepreneurs likely to grow up to 90% in next 5 years, says study

The multi-faceted study has focused on a cross-section of factors ranging from societal, financial, personal to familial to understand the overall journey of women entrepreneurs along with looking at the role of government, NGOs and corporates in the ecosystem.

While the study reports improvement in the socio-cultural lives of the women entrepreneurs, it reveals that there are still significant gaps in terms of financial knowledge and resources available to the entrepreneurs along with marketing, production, technological and socio-cultural challenges faced by them.

"Lack of awareness about financial aids and schemes, non-availability of required documents, perception of the process to use these schemes as 'complex' and having no assets to put on mortgage, are some of the inhibiting factors behind this.

“The study projects that businesses owned by women entrepreneurs are likely to grow up to 90 per cent in five years in India, in comparison to similar businesses in the US and the UK where expected growth trends range from 50 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, during the same period," the study notes.