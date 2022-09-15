Buses drop passengers 1 km from Sardarpur causing inconvenience; passengers walk on foot to reach home

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of Bhopawar four-lane road has led to misery for bus passengers travelling to Sardarpur from Indore, Dhar, and Gujarat as the buses now drop them at the four-lane square instead of Sardarpur bus station. This is creating a lot of problems for the passengers as they have to walk about one kilometre from the said four-lane square to reach Sardarpur.

Students and women are the most affected people, especially those who are dropped off in the late evenings or night as they have to pass through deserted parts to reach the town which makes them potential targets of crime.

Recently the resident of Sardarpur had submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chauhan demanding the stoppage of buses at Sardarpur bus stand instead of four-lane square.

Reacting to it, Chouhan had written a letter to the district transport office, Dhar to take further action. But there has been no answer from the Transport Department so far. The aggrieved residents have warned, if the Transport Department does not take any concrete action, then they will stage a mass protest.