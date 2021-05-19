Burhanpur: Three held for robbing general store owner of Rs 27K

Burhanpur: Three accused have been held in connection with the theft case which was registered four days ago here at Nimbola police station in Burhanpur district.

Three men robbed one Mahendra Patil of Rs 27,000 along with a Samsung J 7 mobile phone while he was returning home after closing his general store.

Patil, a resident Naya Mohalla, Burhanpu, lodged a complaint in Nimbola Police Station. A case was booked under against the three accused under section 294, section 341 and section 394 of Indian Penal Code.

A special team under the guidance of Police Officer Lodha and Station In-charge Vikram Bamnia installed checkpoints on Khandwa-Khargone road and activated the cyber cell.

Within four days of the crime, accused Azhar, Shakil and Ehtesham were arrested.

A Samsung J 7 mobile phone, Rs 12,800 in cash and an unregistered Bajaj Dominar motor bike were recovered from them.

Police Officer Rajesh Patil, Constable Sandeep Kethwas, Constable Chandrakant Mahajan among others were part of action.