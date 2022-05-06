Burhanpur: Radha wins three silver, one bronze in national games

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic Subedar Radha Yadav recently won three silver medals in 200-metre sprint, long jump, 4x400 relay race and one bronze medal in triple jump in the national games.

The national masters athletic games were recently organised at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Chennai from April 27, 2022 to May 1, 2022. Subedar Radha Yadav has made the police department, city and the state proud by winning multiple accolades. When she returned home with four medals, she became an icon for the youth. Upon returning to the city, superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha felicitated Yadav and also extended hearty congratulations on winning multiple medals.

As many as 4,000 participants from across the country participated in the games. Earlier, participants for the national games were selected from state games held in November 2021. Subedar had performed exceptionally well in these games and won four gold medals.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:28 PM IST