Burhanpur: Patil Chitnis meet Union cabinet minister for implementation of Tapti mega recharge scheme

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Gyaneshwar Patil, a Member of Parliament accompanied by a former cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Archana Chitnis on Monday met Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti in the national capital, to discuss the implementation of the Tapti Mega Recharge Scheme.

During the meeting, the duo presented detailed information regarding the much-anticipated scheme of the area and also urged him to give necessary instructions to concerned officials regarding the implementation of the scheme. Chitnis said that emphasis must be laid on the implementation of the proposed mega recharge scheme which is crucial for MP and Maharashtra and will further boost the development of both states. On which, Shekhawat assured that a departmental meeting will be held at the earliest in this regard.

Chitnis said that MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also publicly announced in principle the implementation of the project. The task force set up by GOI has approved the feasibility report of the proposed project. The detailed project report (DPR) is almost ready.

Giving detailed information, she added that many rivers and streams of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will be recharged and thousands of hectares of land in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will be irrigated. This project will ensure sufficient water supply for irrigation thereby assisting farmers in the state in the long run. Patil added that the implementation of the scheme is crucial for Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Read Also Burhanpur: On nabbed on suspension for supplying illegal arms to Khalistan Movement