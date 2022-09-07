e-Paper Get App
Burhanpur: Panchayat accused of demolishing house being constructed under PMAY

Later, sub-divisional magistrate Deepak Singh Chauhan said that the tehsildar is discussing the situation with the municipal council. It will be cleared soon after investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 11:03 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A beneficiary of "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana" (PMAY), Seema Rajesh has alleged the officials of the panchayat in Sarola village of breaking her under-constructed home without any prior notice.

After which, she took the help of Bhim Army and submitted a memorandum addressing the area's collector to the sub-divisional magistrate. After that, they collectively staged a protest by banging the utensils outside the collector's office. According to Dattu Mede of Bhim Army, the woman's house was demolished after which she contacted the organisation for help.

Later, sub-divisional magistrate Deepak Singh Chauhan said that the tehsildar is discussing the situation with the municipal council. It will be cleared soon after investigation.

