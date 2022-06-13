Burhanpur: One arrested for embezzlement, misappropriation of government funds at district hospital

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Lalbagh police station in Burhanpur arrested Ashok Pathare, the third accused in a case of embezzlement and misappropriation of government funds at the district hospital in Burhanpur.

Pathare is currently posted as the chief clerk in the accounts department of District Hospital. Police recovered Rs 5.93 lakh from his possession. Before this, police arrested Sanjay Dubey and Rajesh Nimbhorkar involved in the case.

Burhanpur superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Lodha informed that during the investigation conducted so far, it has come to the fore that during the Corona period, the regular accounts of the district hospital, Rogi Kalyan Samiti and National Health Mission (NHM) got the total amount of Rs 8.45 crores, which was transferred in different accounts.

Investigation into the matter is going on and after closely checking the records from the district hospital and CMHO office, the information of 65 other accounts is being collected by the police from the banks, SP Lodha added.

Earlier, in the year 2020-21, Lalbagh Police booked then RMO Prateek Navalkhe of the district hospital under Section 420, 406, 409, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. Later, Section 13(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was added to the case. RMO Navalkhe was suspended a couple of days back for his alleged involvement in the case.

During the examination of the records and bank accounts seized from the hospital by the police, it was revealed that during the Corona period, Rs 2,69,31,000 came into the regular account of the hospital, Rs 2,95,48,000 into Rogi Kalyan Samiti's account and Rs 2,80,83,000 into the National Health Mission. Later money was transferred into the different accounts. Police are getting information about other accounts from banks. The case is related to fraud and embezzlement of government funds, so various aspects are being closely investigated by the police.