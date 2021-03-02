Burhanpur: Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan’s last rites to be performed at his farm on Wednesday afternoon

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Khandwa - Burhanpur parliamentary constituency, will take place at his ancestral village Shahpur in Burhanpur district on Wednesday.

The funeral procession will begin at 1 pm from his ancestral residence. Procession will reach Bhairav ​​Baba Chauraha. From there near Mahatma Jyotiba Phule statue, the mortal remains will be placed on a trolley and while passing through Bhoi Mohalla, Shyamrao Ganpat shop, it will head to Shahpur. Chauhan’s mortal remain will be consigned to flames on his farm. The body was brought to Khandwa on Tuesday afternoon.

As soon as the news of Chauhan’s demise spread in Burhanpur- Khandwa region, a large number of party workers and his supporter reached his residence in Burhanpur from early morning on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old six-term MP had tested coronavirus positive and was airlifted to hospital in Gurugram in February in a critical condition. Chauhan, who died late Monday night, is survived by wife, a son, and two daughters.

Born on September 8, 1952, to Krushnakumar Singh Chauhan and Indirabai, Chauhan, popularly known as Nandu Bhaiyya, started his political career in 1978 from Shahpur municipal council. Chauhan was MLA from 1985-96. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 1996 and won again in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019 general elections.