Burhanpur: Maternity staff of government hospital accused of charging extra money

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of charging extra money while delivering a child at Burhanpur government hospital has come to the fore. According to information, Arif Tadvi, a resident of Mohammadpura has alleged the hospital maternity staff of charging an excess amount when he brought his daughter-in-law Zarina to deliver his grandchild.

Arif said that Zarina was brought to the hospital for delivery at 9 pm on Friday. But, the duty staff demanded rupees 500 for the process. When he refused to pay any extra amount, the staff delayed the delivery procedure. On observing the deteriorating health of the daughter-in-law, Arif decided to pay the amount.

Ariff added, he is also an operator at the Outpatient department (OPD) of the said hospital. He even informed the staff about his designation, then too they did not listen to him. After which on Saturday, he registered a complaint with the Chief Medical & Health Officer (CHMO) Dr Rajesh Sisodia. CMHO instructed his team to investigate the matter and take action against the staff if found guilty.