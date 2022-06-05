Burhanpur: Man kills wife, then hangs himself

Pexels

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly murdered his wife by hitting her with an iron rod and then hanged himself apparently after a heated debate here at Dudhiyakheda village of Burhanpur. A further investigation has been initiated.

As per information, the deceased were identified as Kaluram Riga, 37, and his wife as Neela Bai, 37 who hailed from Pangri village and lived in Burhanpur. Kaluram used to work at a bricks manufacturing unit and he had come to his house a few days ago.

He went missing on Friday and while searching for him his wife found him at a kin's house located at Dabhikheda. While returning, he smashed his wifeís head with a heavy stone before hanging himself to death near a graveyard in Dudhiyakheda village. On being informed, SDOP Yashpal Thakur along with a police team rushed to the scene and saw Neelu Bai unconscious on the site in a pool of blood while Kaluramís body was hanging from a tree branch. Both the bodies were sent to the hospital where doctors confirmed their death and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary police enquiry found Kaluram had been suffering from some mental disorder and the couple used to have frequent fights. The duo is survived by four children.

Nawra police station SI Amit Hanotiya told that the couple hailed from Pangri village.