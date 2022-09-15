e-Paper Get App
Burhanpur: Life imprisonment to 23-year-old accused for raping minor 

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Jail/ Representational Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): District Additional Sessions Judge RK Patidar announced rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 10,000 to a 23-year-old accused for raping a minor girl under section 32 of the POCSO Act. The case was presented by district prosecution officer Ramlal Randhave.

According to Randhave, on April 6, 2019, the 17-year-old victim, a resident of a village near Burhanpur belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) was abducted by the accused Pala alias Shivam son of Brijlal Banjara by luring her.

He added, the girl's mother went to market around 9 am and when she came back in an hour, her daughter was missing from home. Notably, the rapist was nabbed by police from Pune on May 6, 2019.

Reportedly, the punishment of Pala was increased due to the victim belonging to tribal caste and the offender being from the general class.

