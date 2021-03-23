Burhanpur: Kamal Nath government did nothing for poor, says former minister Archana Chitnis

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress-led government did nothing for socio-economic uplift of poor. Former minister Archana Chitnis stated this while talking to media on completion of one year of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

She spoke about the development works done by BJP government. She said state has been ahead in wheat purchase, road construction, MGNREGA implementation and generation of Ayushman cards.

She said BJP government has launched Samadhan Ek Din in which public works were done during Kamal Nath’s tenure. “State holds second position in vaccination drive.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, only two districts were chosen and Burhanpur was one of them. Former MP late Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan had made considerable efforts for it. By March end every house of the district will get a water facility,” she added.

BJP district president Manoj Ladhve said Kamal Nath’s government did not take appropriate measures. “There were only three testing laboratories in the state with a testing capacity of 300 per day. BJP government set up 32 labs in the state and the testing capacity has reached 33,000 per day,” he said.

Former MLA Ramdas Shivhari, former mayor Anil Bhonsle and others were present on the occasion.