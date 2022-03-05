Burhanpur: Joy and relief as students return from Ukraine

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ubaid Khan, one of the two students of town stranded in Ukraine amid warzone, returned to his house and celebrated the moment with his family.

Ubaid and his parents expressed gratitude towards the central government for saving his life amid the Russia-Ukraine war and ensuring his safe return to the country. Ubaid said that he is relieved after meeting his family. His father Samir Khan said that he had been very tense after the war began but due to the efforts of the government his son returned safely after surviving seven days of war.

BJP leader Manoj Ladhwe and Khan’s neighbours accorded a welcome to him at his house at Gandhi Chowk. Ubaid said that he had come to the town five months ago during college vacation and later returned to Ukraine for studies. He is a fourth-year student of MBBS. Ubaid further said that he and his 50 other friends were terrified after the war began on February 24 but managed to leave Poltava city the next day. From there they remained in contact with the Indian Embassy and reached Poland via bus and then on foot. They stayed there for two days and caught a flight for Delhi. After travelling for nine hours, he reached Delhi on Wednesday and then Indore by train. Finally, he reached his house in town by road.

