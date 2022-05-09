Burhanpur: Illegally built house of scrap dealer razed

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body razed the illegally constructed house of a scrap dealer Hasam Bhangarwale at Sindhipur ward here on Monday. As per the administration, the house was illegally constructed on a non-registered land and a demolition notice asking the occupants to vacate the place was pasted outside the house. The family, however, claimed that they had got a stay order from the high court against the demolition, but disregarding it the administration went ahead with the demolition.

A civic body team led by SDM Kashiram Badole escorted by police forces reached the Hasam's house in the morning. The officer asked Hasamís family to vacate the house. A large number of people had gathered on the spot as the administration began the demolition of the illegally constructed house. The SDM had directed deployment of police force to avert any untoward incident.

The family members staged a protest against administrative action. They claimed that the property was registered in the name of Zubair's grandfather and they had got a stay from the high court on the demolition. The administration, however, went ahead with razing the house, said†Mohammad Zubair, son of Hasam.

Hasam was allegedly involved in unlawful activities in the past and has a police record too. He was earlier booked in connection with buying and selling stolen scrap from the district hospital.† During the search, many old and new articles of the hospital were found at his scrap shop. His son Mohammad Zubair was also made co-accused in the case.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:01 PM IST