Burhanpur: Government employees threaten strike over attack on district CEO

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Officials and employees of the rural development department here in Burhanpur condemning the attack on the Sirmaur district CEO SK Mishra on August 16, staged a protest and submitted a memorandum demanding stern action against those involved in an attack. Raising slogans officials and employees warned of agitation.

The United Front organised a movement regarding this. We are doing our work as per rules, but if action is not taken then the CEO union has decided that we will go on indefinite strike, they said.

Earlier, on August 16, CEO SK Mishra was hospitalised as he was seriously injured after being attacked allegedly by a group, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, soon after an audio clip of a heated phone conversation between the official and BJP MLA K P Tripathi went viral on social media. Tripathi, however, denied any involvement in this incident.

Here in Burhanpur, members of the Chief Executive Officer's Union, Employees' United Front staged a protest and later went on strike after stopping work and raised slogans in protest and submitted a memorandum to the officers.

Protesting officials and the employees submitted a memorandum to collector Praveen Singh. In which it was said that it is a matter of concern that no case has been registered against the accused even on the second day of the incident. Due to such incidents, there is an atmosphere of fear among the officers and employees. Chief executive officers of Janpad Panchayat should be provided security. Due to the lack of attention by the government in this regard, such incidents are increasing.

District panchayat assistant executive engineer Reena Chauhan said that on August 16, 15-20 people attacked SK Mishra while on duty. Due to which he was seriously injured and is admitted to the hospital. The attack took place during office hours.

